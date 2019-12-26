Cocoa Beach, Florida (AP), Dec 26: Who needs a sleigh when you've got a surfboard?

Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida's Space Coast.

The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a nonprofit that helps people with cancer.