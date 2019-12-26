New Delhi: Dewar’s, the Premium Scotch Brand comes from the Aberfeldy Distillery tucked away in highlands of Scotland.

The brand believes in doing things twice for extraordinary results and that is why Dewar’s scotch like no other, is Double Aged for Extra Smoothness.

Dewar’s is back with Phase 2 of The Doers Club, the signature experiential platform, after the successful launch at Soho House.

The Doers Club sits at an intersection of Double Aged Dewar’s Scotch, gastronomy experiences, and a lot of playfulness.

The main motive behind The Doers Club with its series of pop-ups at the most popular restaurants in the town is to give the audience a unique and playful food and highball experience, catering to those that love to tantalise their taste buds.



Embodying their motto of ‘DoubleIsBetter’, The Doers Club is curated with the Best Celebrity Chefs of the country and A- list Celebrities who have a keen interest in food and Scotch.

The guests at The Doers Club enjoyed the co-curated Gourmet Delicacies by the duo with Dewar’s Highballs.

Tommy Dewar’s, the Maverick behind brand Dewar’s had pioneered Dewar’s Highballs. The key facts about the Dewar’s Highballs are - these are refreshing, light on the palette and are extra smooth.

The Doers Club experience combines a selection of tastiest double aged highball cocktails with the latest street food trends.

Enabling an enriched and wholesome drinking experience, the brand is introducing the new age consumers to ‘Drink less and Drink Better’ trend with Dewar’s Scotch.

Greg Besnon, Dewar's India brand ambassador

The Doers Club promises to deliver only the best, keeping the audience vibrantly engaged throughout the night. The club is open for all, keeping in track of the latest trends to connect with millennials.

Each Doers Club pop-up will be ticketed and up for grabs to consumers across cities at trending outlets, giving them one of a kind of food and drinking experience like never before.

For the second phase, Dewar’s brought together global gastronome and celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani along with Actress, Environmentalist Esha Gupta to curate an unforgettable gourmet culinary experience titled ‘Cheese and Scotch’ at Dirty Buns.

Tanya Fernandes & Pooja Kanwal Mahtani

The Doers Club by Dewar’s was a night of indulgence made special by its rich food, clever playful format and unusual guests. The event was attended by Esha Gupta, Vicky Ratnani, Pooja Kanwal, Shina Ratnani, Pratap Simon, Rahil Vijay, Delnaz, Tina Bindra, Tanya Fernandes to name a few.

Sharing his thoughts on the second phase of The Doers Club, Anshuman Goenka, Director Marketing of Bacardi India said, “At Dewar’s, we believe in doing things twice to make them better. Dewar’s extra smooth double aged blend pairs best with gourmet food and double aged highballs, enhancing the whole drinking experience."

"We always strive to give our consumer a unique experience and to put the consumer at the core of every experience we curate. Our association with Chef Vicky Ratnani and Esha Gupta will leave a mark for them to come back.”

Esha Gupta & Chef Vicky Ratnani

Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani shared his views on the association, “I am super excited to associate with The Doers Club and curate a playful, new and delicious menu using Dewar’s. I am sure people will love the scotch and cheese theme dinner that me and Esha are hosting.”

Guests at The Doers Club pop-up by Dewar's

Commenting on the experience Former Miss India International Esha Gupta said, “I am thrilled to be associated with The Doers Club. I am beyond excited to conduct a session with Chef Vicky Ratnani as he is one of the best chef’s in the country and is known for his innovative cuisines and redefining fine dining. I look forward to a fun and playful session.”

Rahul Vijay, Pankhuri Harikrishnan, Pratap Simon & Delnaz

Dewar’s considers itself as a metamorphosis for whisky since it’s no longer a man’s drink and intends to penetrate into popular culture."

"The double ageing skills is a testimony of the longstanding heritage for the pursuit of passion and quality of the Dewar’s house and the idea of The Doers Club is to embody that Double is always better!