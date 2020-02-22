New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS): ITC Maurya has virtually turned into a fortress as the countdown begins to receive the most powerful man in the world - US President Donald Trump.



Potus or President Donald Trump, along with Flotus or First Lady Melania, will become the fourth US President to stay at the Grand Presidential Suite or the Chanakya Suite of the ultra-luxe ITC Maurya on Sardar Patel Marg in the national capital.



Before him, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama had stayed in the property earlier. The Chanakya suite is on the 14th floor of the luxurious property.



Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kusher will also be staying at the same hotel. They have a choice of the varied luxury suites before them.

The Secret Service is the final arbiter in such matters. When contacted, the hotel management refused to comment on the matter.



It emerges that the Grand Presidential Suite represents an Indian global theme and has been decked up afresh for the US President.

At present, ITC Maurya is the only hotel in India that offers indoor air quality at par with WHO standards.



Reporters were also informed that the US President may experience tandoori delights at Bukhara, a tradition enjoyed by the Clintons and President Obama in the past.

The chefs are said to be preparing a Trump platter along with the signature Dal Bukhara.



Other dignitaries who have previously stayed here include the Dalai Lama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, Tony Blair, Vladimir Putin, King Abdullah and the Sultan of Brunei.



Sources close to developments have said that Team Trump will be accorded a traditional Indian welcome.

It will start with a rangoli made from flowers and other biodegradable materials.

What remains unconfirmed is that an elephant is also going to be part of the welcome party, as it not only represents India, but is also the mascot of the Republican Party.





The Grand Presidential Suite at ITC Maurya (Photo: IANS)

Luxury in abundance

For the uninitiated, the Grand Presidential Suite is akin to a massive luxury apartment with all the bells and whistles. The opulence and ostentation is tasteful and not gaudy.

The mini-mansion boasts of silk-panelled walls, dark wood flooring and magnificent artwork. The suite comprises a reception area, a large living room, a study, a peacock themed 12-seater private dining room, a huge bathroom with mother of pearl accessories and a mini spa and a gymnasium.

The Grand Presidential Suite at ITC Maurya (Photo: IANS)





Diet Coke and Cherry Vanilla ice-cream

The Trumps will have valets waiting hand and foot, led by the presidential floor butler who will ensure that the US First Couple's every wish is fulfilled. The suite has already stocked up on Diet Coke and Cherry Vanilla ice-cream, as these two items are the President's faves.

The Grand Presidential Suite at ITC Maurya (Photo: IANS)

Eat what you like

The US First Couple will be provided with their own private chef and he can prepare any kind of cuisine or food they want in a jiffy. An assortment of baked delicacies personalised with a collage of photographs of the couple is likely to await them in their Presidential Suite. The Presidential Suite also guarantees exclusive access to a business courtyard, the Summit Lounge and as well as a private boardroom.





The Grand Presidential Suite at ITC Maurya (Photo: IANS)

Tradition with a touch of global luxury

The Chanakya Suite spans 4,600 sq ft, costs around INR 800,000 a night, and includes steam and sauna areas in addition to living quarters. The Tyeb Mehta paintings and illustrations from the Arthashastra on the wall lend a traditional touch while the Villeroy and Boch crockery and Cristal De Paris glassware add a touch of global luxury.