While many brands have come forward to provide aid to hospitals and covid centres, Marriott International, delivered meals to hospitals in six cities across India. Through its delivery service Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels the hotel delivered fresh, nutritionally balanced and safe meals to frontline workers and medical professionals at 23 hospitals and COVID centres across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa and Pune. The hotel provided close to 15,000 plus meals across these cities.

Commenting on the initiative, Khushnooma Kapadia, Senior Area Director of Marketing, South Asia, Marriott International Inc., said, “As a brand that has always embodied a ‘Spirit to Serve’ in its philosophy, Marriott International has been committed to its social responsibility ethos through the pandemic. These are extremely extenuating times for all of us a human race and there has been a tremendous drive to ensure that we pool in all our resources to providing relief to those who are front lining this crisis. ‘Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels’ is the brand under which we are running our food delivery platform across all our hotels. The branded truck ran across six major cities in India – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa and Pune providing 15,000 plus meals at COVID centres and hospitals to frontline workers and medical professionals. The meals were prepared keeping in mind all health requirements. This humanitarian crisis is colossal and it is our promise to collectively mobilise all our efforts to ensure that we can make a difference to the community.”

These meals were an ensemble of vegetarian dishes specially curated from the kitchens of hotels such as The St. Regis Mumbai, The Westin Mumbai, JW Marriott New Delhi, JW Marriott Kolkata, The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, The Westin Pune, The Westin Goa and Marriott Goa. Being a strong community of 125 hotels across India, Marriott International has taken this initiative to leverage its wide-reaching network to make a difference by providing healthy meals to COVID warriors till 6th June 2021.