Footnotes from Delhi

In one of her routine Instagram scrolls, 48-year-old Ritu Bhanot stumbled upon a post by City Girls Who Walk Delhi, inviting women to join a group walk in the city. Intriguing as it was, she hesitated; after all, it meant walking with strangers. Despite her initial reluctance, she mustered the courage to attend her first walk in December last year at the Hauz Khas Deer Park — a decision that would change her life.

“It made me feel like I was back in college,” she recalls. Through the walk, Bhanot found a new circle of friends with whom she now explores different places in Delhi. “I’ve lived in this city for 20 years but never really had the chance to explore. After getting married, women often get caught up in household chores. Now that my kids have grown up and my husband is busy with work, I finally have the time to do something for myself. So, I decided to join this walk and meet like-minded people. Now, I go out with them, share life experiences, and celebrate our victories, big and small, together.” Like Bhanot, many women have found their “girl gangs” through these walks.