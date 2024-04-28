Waste case scenario

Of the many things contributing to ecological imbalance, the extensive waste we produce is a glaring issue. There is an urgent need to come up with better solutions. Construction waste caused by demolition of buildings attributes to an alarming proportion of aggregate waste dumped in landfills. Future Fables—an architectonic and sound sculpture in Delhi—by visual artist Vibha Galhotra takes roots in this rubble. It aims to contemplate existential truths.

“The inception of Future Fables is a culmination of personal experiences, environmental insights and political reflections. The use of rubble is not new to my work, I earlier used it as found and abandoned material in my solo exhibition Insanity in the Age of Reason back in 2017. To me, it is emblematic of urbanisation’s march and its toll on natural landscapes, witnessing environmental degradation and exacerbated by climatic calamities,” she explains. In recent times, the stark imagery of war-torn landscapes strewn with debris from global conflicts has intensified the Delhi-based artist’s sense of urgency.