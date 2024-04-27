Sixty-year-old model, Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, gets crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aries, breaking stereotypes

In a groundbreaking moment for beauty pageants worldwide, a sixty-year-old model, Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, has shattered stereotypes by clinching the coveted title of Miss Universe Buenos Aires. This landmark victory represents a significant step towards diversity and inclusivity in the beauty industry, as the pageant embraces beauty regardless of age.
The decision to remove the age limit last year marked a pivotal moment for the beauty pageant, signalling a revolutionary shift towards celebrating beauty at all stages of life. Alejandra’s triumph is a testament to her unwavering dedication and determination, setting a new standard for beauty contestants globally.
Announced as Miss Universe for the province of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Alejandra hails from La Plata, the capital city of Argentina’s Buenos Aires Province. Beyond her role as a model and reigning Miss Universe, she also boasts a background in law and journalism.
Expressing her excitement after the win, Alejandra said, “I am thrilled to represent this new paradigm in beauty pageants, where women are valued for more than just physical appearance.”
Alejandra’s journey doesn’t end with her provincial title; she will go on to represent Buenos Aires in the national selection for Miss Universe Argentina in May 2024, further solidifying her place in the beauty realm.