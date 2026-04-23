Love lessons by William Shakespeare which are best avoided

The world is celebrating the Bard today, the one and only William Shakespeare and his world. While there is no confirmed record of his birth date, April 23, 1564 is traditionally celebrated as his Birth Anniversary. It is also the day he passed away in 1616, at the age of 52.

Shakespeare's plays and sonnets deal with diverse themes and social situations that beautifully portray the norms and relations of the Victorian Age. However, an overarching theme that dominates a lot of his writings, is love.

Shakespeare's commentary on love has defined how literature went on to perceive romance after him. His words are often quoted in passionate declarations of love, and cinema can't get enough of him. Yet, there are a few lessons on love that we should avoid in today's day and age.

To love or not to love like Shakespeare...

William Shakespeare's thematic exploration of love and romance spreads beyond his popular play, Romeo and Juliet. He has explored love at first sight in The Tempest, he has shown that love should be patient and kind in The Merchant of Venice, and the many shades of love, sometimes obsessive and sometimes unrequited, in A Midsummer Night's Dream.