Love lessons by William Shakespeare which are best avoided

The world is celebrating the Bard today, the one and only William Shakespeare and his world. While there is no confirmed record of his birth date, April 23, 1564 is traditionally celebrated as his Birth Anniversary. It is also the day he passed away in 1616, at the age of 52.
Shakespeare's plays and sonnets deal with diverse themes and social situations that beautifully portray the norms and relations of the Victorian Age. However, an overarching theme that dominates a lot of his writings, is love.
Shakespeare's commentary on love has defined how literature went on to perceive romance after him. His words are often quoted in passionate declarations of love, and cinema can't get enough of him. Yet, there are a few lessons on love that we should avoid in today's day and age.
William Shakespeare's thematic exploration of love and romance spreads beyond his popular play, Romeo and Juliet. He has explored love at first sight in The Tempest, he has shown that love should be patient and kind in The Merchant of Venice, and the many shades of love, sometimes obsessive and sometimes unrequited, in A Midsummer Night's Dream.
However, not all lessons are timeless and healthy when put through a modern lens. While his words seem poetic and romantic, we must think deeper before following his advice blindly.
While love cannot be without conflicts, romanticising it can be toxic. These famous words by Lysander has been used to justify unnecessary drama and toxic chaos that no one needs.
Love should be easy, even when the going is rough. Challenges are a part of the deal but they should be tactfully handled and solved instead of being justified as a precondition of "true love".
Self-sacrifice and giving endlessly is not what true love looks like. True love takes time, understanding, and should be based on an equal partnership. While Juliet was alright giving up her identity, family and practically her entire life for a stranger she just met, it's almost never a good idea!
Love lets you be, just like you are. It doesn't ask for extreme sacrifices or the infinite sea. While Juliet's words are enshrined on the altar of romance, it is time we unlearn it and realise a healthy relationship is one where no one is consumed by the other.
Helena says these words to give reason to her toxic pursuit of Demetrius, who cannot tolerate her. Yes, we have all heard the saying, "love is blind", but, we must learn to identify the red flags both in ourselves and our partners.
When we become blind to reality, we overlook the faults and the inconsistencies and idolise an idea of the person who does not exist in reality.