Rising Indian paddler Jeet Chandra, who stunned World No 2 Manav Thakkar to clinch the U-21 gold last year in March at the ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open, is now busy sparring with Spanish players Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao at the Centre of Sports in Madrid. Jeet, who represents Haryana at the national level, was lucky enough to get invited by the Spanish Sports Ministry to train with their Olympic-bound players just before the second wave of the pandemic hit the country. Between rigorous sessions, the 20-year-old sportsman from Kolkata took out time to answer a few questions about his fitness regimen.

How are you enjoying your training in Madrid?

Share your experience with us. I have been training alongside one of Spain’s top players, Alvaro Robles, who will be representing the country in Tokyo. To be able to train alongside the World Championship silver medallist, Robles, gives me the chance to understand the nuances of the game from him. We also have Spain’s national team coach and Olympian Alfredo Carneros, who has been helping me improve my game with his valuable guidance. The experience is different because players of other sports including Olympic gold medallist badminton star Carolina Marin also trains here.

Table tennis player Jeet Chandra

How do you keep fit?

My daily schedule includes an extensive fitness routine that I religiously follow. Being fit is really important to have an injury-free career. My fitness routine includes various daily exercises like running and gym sessions.

Any special exercise required for table tennis players?

In table tennis, you have to have good reflexes. Quick foot movement is very important and for that, you have to pay more attention to lower body exercises. If you have strong legs, it helps you move faster and is an advantage in the game.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @sharmidas