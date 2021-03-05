Obstacle races, stand-up paddling and slacklining? Fitness meets a rollercoaster of adventure at the fourth edition of the Wild Warrior Adventure Carnival next weekend. Open to contenders pan India, we’re told there have already been entries poring in from Madurai, Tuticorin, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Participants will come together for the two-day carnival slated to take place between March 13 and 14 at The Farm on OMR.



Obstacle course racer Vikram Menon who is one of the organizers is quick to tell us that given this is one of the first physical races in the city since the pandemic, adequate safety precautions have been put in place. “The race is capped at 250 participants and will be completely outdoors and spread over a 50-acre property.” This is apart from staggering participants at the start line to ensure there is no crowding and sanitization stations all over the venue. The rest of the Wild Warrior team, if you are wondering, includes former professional Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman, mountaineer Varun Gunaseelan and sports events management expert Arun Karthik. Now that safety concerns are put to rest, we lean into the most anticipated part of the event — the obstacle courses. Expect an easy to moderate option for beginners and newbies (Tribe) and a tough one (Contender) for serious athletes, which if you win could take you to the Asian OCR Championships in the Phillippines!





Each obstacle course is between 2 and 2.5 km with 20 obstacles in total. However, the real challenger this year is the latest entrant to the list by way of an endurance race (WildeBeest). And they weren’t kidding with that name. Expect a grueling 10 km course with... wait-for-it — 100 obstacles set up en route.



Before you get cold feet, imagine all this in the midst of festive carnival buzz with the likes of live musicians, food stalls and rock climbing walls. So what do you say: challenge accepted?



Register online. Open to ages 14 and up. INR 2,200 per race entry for contenders and INR 1,800 per race entry for the non-competitive category. Friends and family can buy regular festival access tickets for INR 200.