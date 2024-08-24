On the path to glory: India’s Angad Bisht faces DongHun Choi in the semifinals of the Road to UFC Season 3

In an earlier interview you said, “I was supposed to fix teeth. But now I break them.” How did you decide that MMA was the career you wanted to follow and not medicine?

My medical education was good in primary school. When I was a kid, my parents wanted me to become a doctor. I had it all planned in my mind. I did coaching for a year but didn’t get selected after the exams. In fact, I scored more before coaching. After that, I felt that this was not the right track. I should do something else. I shifted to Delhi and started working as a gym trainer. I wanted to learn MMA but not take it up as a career option. I was just curious. I started MMA and I was told that there is a fight after two months. I won that fight and people appreciated me. That was a different feeling altogether. That day I decided that I was meant for MMA.