A selfie with Lionel Messi for Rs 10 Lakhs? Here’s what we know about it

He came to India for the first time for a friendly match with Venezuela and this marks Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s second visit to the country. As part of his G.O.A.T tour which spreads over four cities – Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, he is expected to be a part of several social initiatives, meet iconic sportsperson and State representatives and have a meet and greet with his fans- albeit selective fans. This meet and greet session is a ticketed one where the ticket prices have shot up to over Rs 9 Lakhs without considering the GST which would then round it off to Rs 10 Lakhs.
Social ticketing platforms have actually put up the meet and greet tickets for sale once the tour was announced. As per schedule, Messi would be at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. While in Kolkata, he is also expected to meet the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. Moreover, a cryptic tweet by Shah Rukh Khan and his presence in the Kolkata airport this morning also reveals a tete-e-tete between them.
While preparations are in full swing to welcome the football star, fans have also purchased tickets to get this once in a lifetime opportunity. As per the ticket terms and conditions it is meant for single entry only. The ticket would give the opportunity to meet Messi and shake his hand along with a group photograph of six people per photo. Those with the tickets will also have access to a buffet and entry to the venue. With a steep price of Rs 10 lakhs including all this, the pricing has also faced criticism from netizens where people have commented that it may be cheaper to book flight tickets to Argentina to catch the star at his home turf.
Nevertheless, the G.O.A.T tour does give football fans an opportunity to meet the star across four cities and people have lined up outside venues to get a glimpse of their favourite icon.
