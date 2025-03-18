Germany’s 125th anniversary retro jersey celebrates football heritage

Adidas has launched a limited-edition retro jersey to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB). Inspired by Germany’s football heritage, the kit takes design cues from the late 1960s and 1970s, featuring an ivory base with black collars and sleeve cuffs. The chest bears the iconic adidas Trefoil logo alongside a specially embroidered DFB crest, which replicates the federation’s original 1900 emblem with a ‘125’ insignia to mark the milestone.
A subtle jacquard eagle pattern is woven into the fabric, adding depth to the classic design. The goalkeeper jersey follows the same aesthetic, with a light blue base reminiscent of traditional colours worn by Germany’s top shot-stoppers over the decades. The special anniversary kit is now available on adidas’ official website and select retailers. It will make its on-field debut on March 20, when Germany’s men’s national team faces Italy in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final in Milan. The women’s national team will wear the kit in April.
Beyond the jersey, adidas has introduced a ‘Culture Wear’ collection, inspired by the classic quarter-zip jumper worn by adidas founder Adolf Dassler, highlighting the brand’s longstanding association with the DFB. To celebrate the launch, adidas has produced a short film, The Fabric of Legends, featuring German football greats such as Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Rudi Völler, Florian Wirtz, Jule Brand and Nia Künzer. This release underscores adidas’ deep connection with German football while honouring over a century of sporting history.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so