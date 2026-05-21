Top 5 athletes fans love to hate

The sporting world is home to many heroes, but also the greatest haters in the game because sometimes there will always be players that fans just can’t get enough of, for all the wrong reasons. The following is a list of the most hated players in sports because their talent often gets buried by reasons why fans just love to hate them.
Ndamukong Suh can be said to be one of the best defensive lineman to play the game of American football. He is known for being powerful and fast in addition to being very disruptive on the field. However, his behaviour on the field has always been viewed negatively due to his tendency to engage in violent acts, such as stompings and hits after the play.
It is not surprising that Tiger Woods has been one of the best golfers ever to play the game, yet his reputation has never enjoyed uniformity since time immemorial. Early on during his career, his excellence in the sport made some of his fans hate him just for the sheer reason that he won matches all too often. With the scandal and subsequent downfall of Woods, however, people have begun hating him even more.
Lance Armstrong was previously known as an inspiration figure globally, especially following his seven-time Tour de France victory. But his entire image fell apart when it was uncovered that he used performance-enhancing drugs. He fiercely opposed the accusations and even defended himself against them, but eventually admitted to the truth. It was the breach of faith that made his audience feel angry with him.
Kobe Bryant was undoubtedly among the greatest in the sport of basketball, but because of his intensity, he became quite a controversial player. He expected nothing less than excellence from the rest of the players on the team and had no tolerance for any form of error. Although some people appreciated his killer instinct, other individuals considered him to be too cold and cruel.
Among the most hated players in contemporary sports history, Alex Rodriguez stands out. As a baseball prodigy in terms of natural skills, he is associated with PEDs. At first, he did not admit his fault but eventually revealed himself as someone who used such supplements. Many people perceived this step as both dishonest and harmful to the world of baseball. His success as a player could not help his reputation, so he can be considered the epitome of the category.