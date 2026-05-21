Sports

Top 5 athletes fans love to hate

From scandal to swagger, here are the most-hated players who keep dividing fans across sports.
The most-hated players in sport are often the most talked about, and this list breaks down the top five names fans love to criticise
5 most-hated players
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The sporting world is home to many heroes, but also the greatest haters in the game because sometimes there will always be players that fans just can’t get enough of, for all the wrong reasons. The following is a list of the most hated players in sports because their talent often gets buried by reasons why fans just love to hate them.

His physical style and disciplinary issues have made him one of the league’s most-hated players in football circles
Ndamukong Suh is one of the most dominant defensive linemen in American football

Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh can be said to be one of the best defensive lineman to play the game of American football. He is known for being powerful and fast in addition to being very disruptive on the field. However, his behaviour on the field has always been viewed negatively due to his tendency to engage in violent acts, such as stompings and hits after the play.

He remains a figure fans either admire deeply or criticise heavily
Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers in history,

Tiger Woods

It is not surprising that Tiger Woods has been one of the best golfers ever to play the game, yet his reputation has never enjoyed uniformity since time immemorial. Early on during his career, his excellence in the sport made some of his fans hate him just for the sheer reason that he won matches all too often. With the scandal and subsequent downfall of Woods, however, people have begun hating him even more.

His fall from hero to cheat firmly placed him among the most-hated players in sporting history.
Lance Armstrong was once seen as a global symbol of inspiration

Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong was previously known as an inspiration figure globally, especially following his seven-time Tour de France victory. But his entire image fell apart when it was uncovered that he used performance-enhancing drugs. He fiercely opposed the accusations and even defended himself against them, but eventually admitted to the truth. It was the breach of faith that made his audience feel angry with him.

The mix of greatness and severity made him one of the most-hated players for some, even while he remained a legend of the game.
Kobe Bryant was an all-time great in basketball, but his intensity made him polarising

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was undoubtedly among the greatest in the sport of basketball, but because of his intensity, he became quite a controversial player. He expected nothing less than excellence from the rest of the players on the team and had no tolerance for any form of error. Although some people appreciated his killer instinct, other individuals considered him to be too cold and cruel.

His reputation never fully recovered, making him the clearest example of the most-hated players label in baseball.
Alex Rodriguez sits at the top of the list of the most-hated players

Alex Rodriguez

Among the most hated players in contemporary sports history, Alex Rodriguez stands out. As a baseball prodigy in terms of natural skills, he is associated with PEDs. At first, he did not admit his fault but eventually revealed himself as someone who used such supplements. Many people perceived this step as both dishonest and harmful to the world of baseball. His success as a player could not help his reputation, so he can be considered the epitome of the category.

most hated athletes
controversial sports stars
athletes fans love to hate
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