There are a number of luxury hotel launches scheduled for later this year, in the hopes that the second and third waves will be under control by then. Among them is the unveiling of the Mohan Niwas Palace, a 100-year-old property that is now being turned into a heritage hotel.

The Royal Rajkumar Room





Located in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, the property is owned by the royal Ju Deo family. It was built by Lt Col Raja Bhartendra Singh Ju Deo a century ago. Raja Bhartendra had a love for traveling and it was during a visit to Windsor Castle in England that he felt inspired to take cues from the castle for the design of his own home. The palace was built entirely from Panna sandstone and lime mix. Also on the property are two man-made water bodies where guests can try their hands at fishing. A horse stable with a few horses is another feature.

A section of the verandah





With the Panna National Park close by and the historic monuments of Khajuraho, a mere one-hour drive from the city, the palace is a great way to soak up some adventure and history.