If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not able to home quarantine, then here's some news for you. ITC Welcomhotels is offering quarantine facilities.

ITC Welcomhotels present in four cities - Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Dwarka - are open for those who need to quarantine. In a bid to help flatten the Covid-19 Welcomehotels is offering quarantine facilities to asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, in collaboration with partner hospitals.

"This is a tough time for everyone. We hope that by way of the collaboration between Welchomhotels and partner hospitals, we shall be able to provide some relief and comfort to the community," said Anil Chadha, COO-ITC Hotels.

The hotels offer comfortable and clean accomodation advanced safety and cleaning protocols with full attention to in-room hygiene including food delivery. Processes are re-engineered to maximise safety across hotel touch points. The stay entitles guest to avail of all meals at the hotel.

By way of this collaboration, on-site medical care will be provided by the partner hospitals as per their guidelines. As part of the affiliation, the hospital would place a few of their medical / healthcare professionals to monitor key parameters and details as they deem fit.

Those interested could mail their query to the email ids mentioned in the post or call the number provided in the post. Welcomhotel Coimbatore with G.Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital (tel: 96008 66692) and Welcomhotel Dwarka (conferences.whdwarka@itchotels.in) with Manipal Hospital besides others will be offering care and medical advice. For Welcomhotel Chennai the email ID is ghc.whchennai@itchotels.in and for Welcomhotel Bengaluru it is conferences.whbengaluru@Itchotels.in

For more information call: 9810527474



