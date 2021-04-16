The Tollywood superstar, Pawan Kalyan tested positive for the novel coronavirus today. The actor turned politician is currently home-quarantined and reportedly is in a stable condition.

His political party, Jana Sena, released a statement saying that the Vakeel Saab star, who returned from Tirupati campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-elections on April 3, took the test and tested negative. But his doctors advised him to stay quarantined for a while. After a few members of his staff tested positive, he took the test again and was confirmed positive. The party in its statement also said that their party chief is currently in isolation and is in a good position.

Reports also state that the actor’s brother and nephew Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are making all the necessary medical arrangements for Pawan Kalyan. It is also said that a team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals will be present at the actor’s home.

Pawan has just made his comeback to the big screen on the work front, after three years sabbatical, with Vakeel Saab -- Pink’s remake. It is directed by Venu Sriram and the cast also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla. The movie released on April 9, opened to great numbers at the box office and impressed the masses.