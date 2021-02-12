Looking for a peaceful, historic site in Rajasthan for a romantic Valentine's Day weekend, away from the noise of the everyday world? Check out some of these locations below:

The Leela Palace, Udaipur

A spectacular contemporary palace enhanced by the magnificence of Udaipur’s past, The Leela Palace in Udaipur is set on the banks of Lake Pichola, with an outstanding view of the serene lake, the historic City Palace, and the magnificent Aravali Mountains, and highlights the luxury and prosperity of the Land of Mewars.

Udaipur’s atmosphere and surroundings are exotic and inimitable, with its exquisite locale, amazing architecture, appealing décor, immersive ambience, and exceedingly tailored and attentive services. A stay at The Leela Palace in Udaipur is certainly an affair to remember. The trip begins with a spellbinding arrival experience by boat from The Leela jetty, as one could enjoy the enthralling sight of the heritage city from the tranquil waters of Lake Pichola. Then, a welcome fit for royals awaits at the palace. Soak in the picturesque views of the city and the towering mountains from each room. Savour a dreamy private dining experience or take an unhurried boat ride on the lake and witness a breath-taking sunset. Your romantic break might feel never-ending.

Alila Fort, Bishangarh

This 230-year-old heritage fort-hotel is hidden away in Rajasthan’s Aravalli hills, a world away from the chaotic crowd. This warrior fort stands out as an exceptional example of the architecture of the Jaipur Gharana, interwoven with influences from both the Mughals and the British. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that it does not deem to be a palace. On the contrary, its two-metre-thick weathered walls with openings for firing weapons and the burjs (towers) define its original purpose: a fort. The structure has been left intact, with another complete segment built above it and outside it to house the modern suites that merge seamlessly with the existing fort. It is these suites, exclusively fashioned with an eye for detail, that make Alila a much desired destination.

Curated for the spirited traveller, Alila Experiences are a sequence of customized, romantic activities that are intended to provide a manifold outlook on the ethnicities, culture, heritage, and setting of Rajasthan. Enjoy a range of activities native only to Bishangarh — the place where, between morning safaris, midday helicopter adventures, sunset cocktails at Haveli Terrace, and a unique dining experience at any corner of the fort, there's something planned for people with various preferences.

Amanbagh, Ajabgarh

Amanbagh is a sanctuary with ripe fruit, palm, and eucalyptus trees inside a fenced compound that was once the performance area for regal hunts. Accentuating the splendid stateliness of the Mughal era, Amanbagh’s haveli suites and pool pavilions offer a relaxing setting.

Find a picture-perfect spot for you and your partner to enjoy sunset cocktails or an ideal dinner and cherish an unforgettable evening. You will also be accompanied by your private chef, musician under a canopy of stars. Innumerable candles blending with the perfect sunset, lighting the white-curtained shamiana make for a fantastic setting for an intimate romantic dinner under the stars.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

Located in Bikaner, Rajasthan’s blooming hotspot in the scorching Thar desert, this quirkily curated hotel, Narendra Bhawan underscores the diverse life of Maharaja Narendra Singhji and is suitable for a great holiday experience. Planned to be built as a residence for the last Maharaja of Bikaner, the hotel’s interior is a tribute to him and an example for a perfect blend of knowledge and marvel.

Experiences ranging from city explorations to food meditations offers flashes of the king’s life and has an assortment of unique selections – some captivatingly epicurean, others enormously original and always enchanting. The rooms allotted for India are essentially Indian but designed for the multi-ethnic traveller. Rustic India and the freshness of a current India meet here.

Suryagarh, Jaisalmer

Gateway to the Thar Desert, Suryagarh embodies a distinctive way of life, conserving the ethnicities of its past. The hotel takes the trail less covered and discerns secrets of a land that have been long masked.

In the most enchanted of all settings a.k.a. the dunes, Suryagarh Jaisalmer presents you with a spot-on depiction of a wandering hunt menu. The food prepared on-site is decadent; the mood is grand with serene music and bright stars above. A night like this is an experience that is surreal. Spectacular fireworks, on request, that gorgeously light up the night, add to the celebrations. This service is obtainable from October to March.

Also read: Luxe, artisanal or conscious: What's your kind of Valentine's Day gift?