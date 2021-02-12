If you are a sucker for romantic dinner dates, then this Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to take your loved one for a totally indulgent dinner in a luxury suite.

The Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru is opening up its opulent suites for the special 'Suite Dining Experience'. It's a first-of-its-kind intimate pop-up for couples. The hotel entertains guests for four hours with a special four-course dinner that will be served in a reimagined setting and with a personal butler.

A low-seating dining set-up, a bohemian teepee, dream catchers, fairy lights, plush cushions, and twinkling candles make the ambience all the more dreamy. The four-course degustation dinner can be customised on request, and the butler will be 'at-your-service' throughout the dining experience.

Guests could pick their courses from the Asian, Italian and Indian cuisines offered at the hotel. Cocktails will be served according to the couple's preferences.

If you are someone who likes a private and an intimate dinner with your loved one, then dial Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru.

Rs. 10,000. Until February 28. At Palace Road

