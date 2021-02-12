If you and your partner have not yet made any plans for this Valentine's weekend, then worry not. We've got your back. From candlelight dinners to luxe chocolate gifting boxes, here's what the city has to offer this season of romance.

Cupid’s favourites

Valentine’s Day is all about pampering and spoiling your loved ones. And for those of you who would like to take the traditional route, 45th Avenue is offering a specially curated range of gift boxes called Eiffel For You. Their Valentine’s specials include handcrafted cookies and a special heart-shaped piñata cake. Also expect goodies like hazelnut gianduja, dark chocolate truffle, milk truffle and pearl diamonds.

Rs. 3,000 onwards. At 45th Avenue, Jubilee Hills.

Love is in the air

If a classic candlelight dinner accompanied by romantic live music is your idea of a perfect date, then head out to Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. Expect to dine under the stars with a specially curated Oriental menu with unlimited drinks at their poolside diner, La Cantina Alfresco. You can also treat yourself to fresh strawberries and chocolates in the buffet. A dessert station, Valentine-themed decor and a photo booth will also be part of the event.

Rs. 14,999 for a couple. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Novotel Hyderabad

Date night tales

What is Valentine’s night if you do not indulge in a romantic date with your partner? Le Meridien has a deliciously crafted dinner buffet to make your Valentine’s night perfect. Their themed buffet called Valen’dine’ offers an extensive menu with dishes like Polenta With Leeks and Shallots and desserts like Berry Pannacotta.

Rs. 3,699 for a couple. At Le Meridien Hyderabad, Gachibowli.