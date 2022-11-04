Himachali Escapade: Experience royal Indian culture, Tibetan heritage and stunning views of Dhauladhar mountains at Quality Inn Bhagsu Heritage

As the rustle of the autumn leaves whispered the beginning of the winter season, our heart beat to the tune of mountain calling to catch the best views of the season. Soon, we drove up north of India, to Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh which is home to the worldly and wise Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Mcleodganj is not just a popular tourist destination but a haven for those who wish to dive deep into peace and tranquility amidst nature treks, meditation and yoga centres and Buddhist monasteries.



Mcleodganj

Our stopover around Mcleodganj was at Bhagsu — a small quaint village in the beautiful Kangra Valley, enclosed by the mighty Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas. Situated at an astounding altitude of 6,900 feet above sea level, the place offers splendid views of the snow-capped mountains. Our three- day stay in the lap of nature was made greatly memorable and comfortable by a new property in the vicinity — Quality Inn Bhagsu Heritage.

Hotel Quality Inn Bhagsu Heritage

The 5,000 sq ft property housing 32 rooms is distinguishable for its lavish display of royal Indian culture and Tibetan heritage. As we arrived, we were warmly welcomed at the property with a bouquet of flowers and a refreshing guava juice that rejuvenated us after a long taxing journey. The Tibetan art-inspired décor in the form of a Tree Of Life art installation instantly caught our fancy for its mystical connect with Buddhism.

Royal touch at lobby

Hotel lobby

We then checked into our Deluxe Room which was sumptuously equipped with a king-size bed, linens, beddings, smart TV, cabinets, ethnic furniture and a feature-rich bathroom. The highlight of the room was a cosy balcony that treated us to the striking views of the verdant Dhauladhar mountains that shone like emeralds basking in the glory of the sun.After some relaxing moments, we headed to Tara’s Lounge — a multicuisine restaurant that satiated our desire for both local and global dishes. From local Kangra dish Kangari Dhaam and Tibetan specialities like Bhaklab to Pan-Asian delicacies like Hong Kong Chicken and a wide range of Indian main courses, we were spoilt for choice and had a wholesome lunch.

Hotel room

Tara's lounge

Since the property was nestled amid the mountains, we went to the rooftop Dragon café to get panoramic views of the mountains covered with a thick foliage of oak, cedar and deodar trees. We were told that the property is soon to have a Mandala meeting room, a spa, gym, swimming pool and various luxurious additions.

Mandala meeting room with serene views

By evening. we covered the scenic Bhagsu Nag waterfall along a trail lined with street cafés and local markets. We discovered that some of the most attractive destinations were within a 20-minute drive away from our stay — like Naddi View Point, Tea Gardens of Dhar mshala, Namgyal Monastery and Gyuto Karmapa Monastery.





On day two, we woke up to a delicious North Indian breakfast of Chhole Bhature and Poori Bhaaji at the property. We enjoyed our meal gazing at the sunkissed mountains from our balcony. Post that, we quickly headed for an adventurous 6 km trek up towards Gallu waterfall in Dharamkot. After the challenging trek, we sat at the highly recommended House Of Tibet restaurant that’s right in the bustling market square of Mcleodganj. We gorged on specialities like Falafels, Peri Peri Fries, Tibetan Chicken Momos and a Pina Colada, all of which were promising on taste.

Morning breakfast

On day 3, our last day, before we hit the road, we relished an English breakfast at the property and headed straight for the Mcleodganj to Dharamshala ropeway. However, fresh snowfall halted our plan. Instead, it gave us a visual treat of the snow-covered mountains before we bid adieu to this memorable stay.

Dragon Cafe



Room at Quality Inn Bhagsu Heritage starts at Rs. 4,000.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada