Award-winning photographer reveals the national park wildlife lovers should visit

Award-winning photographer Sridhar Sivaram has recently revealed a destination that nature and wildlife enthusiasts must explore. Talking about the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh, the photographer revealed how the dense forest cover and varied lifestyle makes this place stand out.
Sridhar Sivaram, a renowned wildlife photograph says Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh is a hidden, less explored forest that more people should visit.
While other popular National Parks are getting crowded by the day, with the safari experience being compromised, Dudhwa National Park offers the peace and quiet that makes any forest experience better.
Sridhar, who was impressed by the forest, said that it is one of the most underrated wildlife sanctuaries in India and if you are passionate about wildlife and nature, you should definitely explore this place. He shared that he spotted giant tigers, which is a huge attraction for safari lovers.
Dudhwa National Park is situated in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh and is close to the Indo-Nepal border. It falls under the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and also brings together the Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and Katerniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. Known for the luscious Sal forests, the National Park is under-explored and untouched by humans, making the forest experience more genuine.
The wildlife photographer is an internationally acclaimed professional. In 2021, he received the Sanctuary Asia Awards and won the Wildlife Vets International Photo competition.
Besides being a wildlife photographer, Sridhar Sivaram is also an investor and is the Investment Director at Enam Holdings. Before his stint here, he was employed at Morgan Stanley where he was the Managing Director in 2011. His photography hobby turned into a passion in 2015 when he bought his first ever DSLR camera. With his talent and vision, he went on to win several photography awards for his captures.