Award-winning photographer reveals the national park wildlife lovers should visit

While other popular National Parks are getting crowded by the day, with the safari experience being compromised, Dudhwa National Park offers the peace and quiet that makes any forest experience better.

Sridhar, who was impressed by the forest, said that it is one of the most underrated wildlife sanctuaries in India and if you are passionate about wildlife and nature, you should definitely explore this place. He shared that he spotted giant tigers, which is a huge attraction for safari lovers.

Dudhwa National Park

Dudhwa National Park is situated in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh and is close to the Indo-Nepal border. It falls under the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and also brings together the Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and Katerniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. Known for the luscious Sal forests, the National Park is under-explored and untouched by humans, making the forest experience more genuine.