Dubai's first-ever 360-degree dome takes visitors through space and sound

Dubai malls are already packed with attractions, and therefore, it takes something extra special for people to stop on their tracks . This is what the new concept 'Beyond Dome' aims for by bringing it to Dubai Festival City Mall. The innovative 360-degree dome in Dubai features huge projections, sound system, and narration in a large dome-shaped structure with a diameter of 20 meters.
360-degree dome in Dubai is now open inside Dubai Festival City Mall and claims to be the UAE's first 360° immersive theatre. In contrast to regular theatres where one sees things on a screen that covers only half of their sight, this unique theatre envelops people around completely and gives them an experience enhanced by spatial sound technology.
This space has been created with flexibility to accommodate various entertainment events. These events include anniversary celebrations, wellness for executives, dome dinners, movie nights, product launches, and worldwide hybrid events. The dome takes on a new appearance depending on the nature of the experience to be delivered.
One of the major attractions currently on offer at this location is The Great Solar System Adventure. The experience entails an excursion through outer space, starting from the burning terrain of Mercury all the way to the frigid environs of Pluto.
This 360-degree dome in Dubai targets families, space lovers, and other tourists who seek an alternative to city tourism. The projection on the visuals includes the whole interior of the dome, making one feel like traveling through space right before their eyes. This makes the experience much more interactive than viewing a movie at the cinema.
The tickets for the present attraction cost AED 65 per individual. Currently, the shows are planned to be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The duration of each show is 24 minutes.
The 360-degree dome in Dubai will be seeing some further additions to its show programming soon, as well. As the popularity of experiential entertainment continues to rise in the United Arab Emirates, Beyond Dome brings yet another entertainment venue to Dubai Festival City Mall.
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