Dubai's first-ever 360-degree dome takes visitors through space and sound

This 360-degree dome in Dubai targets families, space lovers, and other tourists who seek an alternative to city tourism. The projection on the visuals includes the whole interior of the dome, making one feel like traveling through space right before their eyes. This makes the experience much more interactive than viewing a movie at the cinema.

The tickets for the present attraction cost AED 65 per individual. Currently, the shows are planned to be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The duration of each show is 24 minutes.

The 360-degree dome in Dubai will be seeing some further additions to its show programming soon, as well. As the popularity of experiential entertainment continues to rise in the United Arab Emirates, Beyond Dome brings yet another entertainment venue to Dubai Festival City Mall.