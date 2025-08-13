4 smart ways Mark Cuban saves his money

Stark Tank star and Billionaire entrepreneur, Mark Cuban has built an empire from which he has earned billions. But the entrepreneur's approach to money lies in practicality rather than extravagant show off. Mark Cuban has been frank about a list of things he refuses to spend his money on, a few habits that can actually inspire others.
Luxury watches
The businessman refuses to spend money on buying fancy watches. After selling his first company at the age of 29, he decided never to buy one as they serve the purpose of showing off in society. He prefers to bask in comfort and simplicity rather than winning over with luxury branding.
Bulk buying
Mark Cuban also avoids overpriced everyday items, especially those sold at steep retail markup. Instead, he prefers to buy in bulk for cost-cutting per unit. This applies for groceries, household supplies, and other essential goods that people often buy without considering the price factor.
Staff
Despite the wealth Mark has, he doesn't keep chauffers or butlers. He drives by himself and carries out his daily chores outside work without any help.
Debts
Mark Cuban has warned against high-interest debt, which particularly includes credit card balances. The entrepreneur has urged people to pay off their debt immediately as the compounding interest can destroy wealth-building efforts. For him, to get a guaranteed return on investment one must avoid debt.
His principles and policy are relatable, although its a far reality for any average man. His approach reinforces smart money management is how smartly we save and invest our money in.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.