4 smart ways Mark Cuban saves his money

Luxury watches

The businessman refuses to spend money on buying fancy watches. After selling his first company at the age of 29, he decided never to buy one as they serve the purpose of showing off in society. He prefers to bask in comfort and simplicity rather than winning over with luxury branding.

Bulk buying

Mark Cuban also avoids overpriced everyday items, especially those sold at steep retail markup. Instead, he prefers to buy in bulk for cost-cutting per unit. This applies for groceries, household supplies, and other essential goods that people often buy without considering the price factor.

Staff

Despite the wealth Mark has, he doesn't keep chauffers or butlers. He drives by himself and carries out his daily chores outside work without any help.