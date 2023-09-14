The Game Palacio launches its first luxury format, The Game Luxe, in Mumbai

The Game Luxe will also be launched in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi

Mumbaikars, are you in the mood for some bowling and drinks with a side of music this weekend? If yes, this one’s for you. Gaming and luxury come together at this newly launched boutique bowling and entertainment bar, The Game Luxe, at Phoenix MarketCity, Mumbai.

Not just a gaming and entertainment centre, Prasuk Jain Hospitality’s The Game Luxe will also offer experiences like live music, themed nights, and interactive DJ sessions. It also doubles as a resto-bar with a diverse menu, irresistible desserts and carefully crafted cocktails.

“We aimed to create an unparalleled destination where indulgence leads to lasting memories. The Game Luxe is set to bring a new era of entertainment and hospitality of international designs and standards in India,” said Prasuk Jain, owner of The Game Luxe.



The arcade offers a world-class selection of over 40 games, including Asphalt Legends and Cruise N Blast along with I Boxer and Cricket. Putting the luxury in bowling, the alley has premium seating and a dedicated butler at each lane.

Prasuk Jain has also unveiled expansion by stating “We are very excited to launch and expand The Game Luxe locations around the nation. Soon Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi will also host their own The Game Luxe by the end of this year.”

Where: UG Floor, Phoenix MarketCity Mall, Kurla, Mumbai 400070.

Time: 11 am to 1 am



