Kolkata-based home décor start-up Nestasia vows to make your kitchen stylish with its tableware and décor that features sleek designs and has an awesome utilitarian profile. From the Modern Minimalist edit to the Fondue and Pastel collection, each piece will elevate your kitchen. We spoke with founders Aditi M. Agarwal and Anurag Agarwal and they take us through Nestasia’s journey and profile. Excerpts:

The kitchen is being invaded with more utility-based and stylish tableware and cutlery. How was the trend developed over the years?

In a fast-moving world, utility and sustainability become the primary force that keeps a brand like ours moving. While tableware in vogue is always our priority, customer satisfaction remains equally important.

We see how rapidly trends come and go- from the classic whites of the 90s to the pastels and earthy tableware which catches the audience’s eye in the modern era, we have it all.

Our customers have been the greatest support. They are our driving forces. We try to cater to everyone who visits our online store.



What is the latest collection in your repertoire?

We have recently launched our Zest collection which includes a wide range of kitchen soft furnishings and everything to do with organising. The products come in minimalist prints with modern patterns and colours.



What is the material of the products?

We have a wide range of material being used which include clay, natural cotton, cane, wood, bamboo, metal and glass. We are also working on some exciting new projects that will have locally sourced materials such as grass, wicker and jute.



Where are they manufactured?

The products are manufactured across South East Asia. We have been sourcing and manufacturing products from India as well as overseas. We aim at generating employment across East India with our local collections.



Do you have a brick-and-mortar store in Kolkata?

Not at the moment, but we have an online store, and we ship all across the country with international shipments starting soon as well.



What’s next?

The country is a rich resource of art and we want to create a platform for the artisans to give their craft a voice. We want to create awareness about these local handicrafts throughout our customer base by selling them through direct-to-consumer channels. With an aim to uplift the local artisans and handicrafts of the region, we are constantly working on collaborating with them. Presently, we are working on collections that imbibe the essence of culture and age-old handicraft art forms made of locally sourced natural materials like Sabai, Moonj, clay and much more. Watch our space to catch these collection launches soon!