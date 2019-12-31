Out of the many resolutions that we take as we step into a brand new year, getting into shape and opting for healthy diet rules the roster. And, certainly it’s easier said than done. However, city-based fitness trainer Yash Agarwal and dietitian and owner of Health Junction, Mayanka Singhal gave us some quick tips which might help you stick to your resolution in 2020.

Fitness Tips by Yash Agarwal

· Working out regularly is something you need to stick to.

· If you are in desk job, get up every 30 mins and take a walk around. Neck exercises, back exercises and leg exercises are of utmost importance for a healthy living.

· Curb your intake of sweets and desserts, even if you are in love with them.

· Losing weight does not mean you are healthy. Seek professional health to understand your body type & metabolism and then decide your fitness routine.

· No matter how busy your schedule is, you need to find time to work out at least thrice a week.

· Working out does not always mean, pumping iron. Seek professional help to chart your customised workout programmes.

Tips by Mayanka Singhal of Health Junction

· Even though party season is on its full flair, switching alcohol and aerated beverages with fresh juice is always a great option.

· Christmas cakes might seem very tempting but try to limit the portion size.

· Seasonal fruits are the key. Add loads of seasonal fruits to your diet to stay healthy.

· Have a bowl of soup, before leaving for any party. This will fill you up, and stop you from having junk food at the parties.

· Don’t forget to walk or work-out every day to stay fit.

· Never, ever skip meals. It will never help you reduce weight or stay fit.

· Losing weight does not really mean you are healthy.

· If you are charting your diet, remember, Google doesn’t know your body type or metabolism rate. Seek professional advice.