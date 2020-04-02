Missing your gym sessions during the lockdown? We have got you covered. Ritu Agarwal, CEO Rush Fitness Clubs in Kolkata lists 13 challenging workouts that can be easily incorporated into your routine while staying indoors. The entrepreneur, a graduate from George Washington University who inspires all to 'be your best version' offers, “Keeping those muscles engaged keeps you fit and even though you are snacking at home more than usual, you won’t feel so guilty.” Here is how you make use of the space in your house and create your own workout routine.

Spot jogging

Spot jogging can be done slowly at the start of your workout as a warm up for 2-5 minutes. Stand in place and while you jog, roll your fists into a ball shape and hold it up to the side of your chest. You can spot jog slowly or you can speed it up too.

Squats

Squats are a girl’s best friend. A complete exercise that will tighten your glutes and strengthen your core and not to forget tone legs and hamstrings.

Lunges

Another great exercise, lunges can be done without weights and increasing repetitions. If you want to try something with weights, use a one or two litre bottle in each hand. This will be a good way to work on the hamstrings and the calf muscles.

Burpees

Burpees are great compound exercises and can be quite strenuous too. Make sure to soften your knees when you land after your jump and touch the ground near your toes to jump back onto the plank.

Leg raises

Leg raises are good to strengthen the core and burn stubborn belly fat. Increase repetitions in 3-4 sets which will increase the intensity.

Bench dips

Let’s get to the arms now. You can take a bench, a chair or simply use the sofa to do some bench dips. These work majorly on the triceps. Increase repetitions to feel the pull on the muscles.

Bench press

Yes, you can do bench press at home too. Take two two litre bottles, lie down on a bench or the bed and work on the arms with bench press.

Push-ups

It’s the best exercise for arms and can be done just about anywhere. Make this more challenging with single hand push-ups or intersperse it with shoulder taps.

Planks

This is a great exercise to improve core strength. If you have a weak back, then elbow planks is the answer. Time your elbow planks from anywhere between 30 seconds to 1.5 minutes. Test your core strength and increase the timing.

Sit ups

Sit ups or crunches are the best way to burn that stubborn belly fat. You can do proper sit ups or abs crunches for the upper abs. Reverse crunches are also another variation that targets the lower abs.

Side twist

Lie down on the mat, take a one litre bottle with both ends on each hand and raise your upper and lower body to form a boat. Turn from side to side with the bottle and next thing you know, you are working on your obliques.

Climb staircase

Run up the stairs and walk down for 10-15 times. To make this more challenging add burpees or squats or push-ups.

Skipping

The next best thing for a runner apart from staircase climbing is skipping. Grab a skipping rope and get going with 500-2000 repetitions for a power workout.