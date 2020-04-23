Kavita Devgan, nutritionist, weight management consultant and the author of Don’t Diet and Ultimate Grandmother Hacks, emphasises on building a stronger immunity system during this lockdown to guard against COVID-19 or any other viruses.

Since prevention is the best bet during this time, Kavita suggest using the lockdown period constructively and building a stronger immunity that will not just enable the body to shake off this pandemic but prepare it to face other possible viruses in the future. She suggest of inculcating three simple habits in our daily routine. They are:

· Make a shift from processed to home cooked food.

· Eating fresh and seasonal food

· Inculcate the habit of eating together or community eating.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rsx_pO_x9YM

Kavita further talks about the importance of different food items that helps in strengthening the immunity system. They are:

Water: Even a small percentage of dehydration can down the immunity system. Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water every day.

Turmeric: Turmeric can fight flu. Take a pinch of turmeric in milk. You can also add turmeric in buttermilk or almond milk. For people with lactose intolerance, make a tea out of ginger, pepper and add turmeric.

Carrots: Carrots can boost infection fighting killer cells in the body. Drink carrot juice or have it raw. Also, Eat Gajar Ka Halwa without any guilt.

Vitamin C: Amla and Lemon are great source of Vitamin C

Include Flaxseeds which are rich in omega 3 fats. Add in a porridge or dal.

Yoghurt: Make it a habit of eating one or two cups of yoghurt every day. The idea is to keep your gut happy.

Spices: Make a tea out of clove, turmeric, cinnamon, tulsi, ginger and pepper corn. If it’s too bitter then you can make the tea with not all but some of the ingredients.