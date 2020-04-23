A trusted name in the field of wellness, Suparna Trikha who has also authored The Book of Natural Skincare, shares tips to take care of the skin and hair during the lockdown. Understanding that the extensive use of alcohol-based sanitizer and regular hand wash is making the skin more dry, Suparna shares a simple hack to make your hands softer in just five minutes.



For soft hands

Take one spoon of oats and add a little water or milk into it. Mix it well. Apply this on your hands or even face and then wash it off in five minutes. You will instantly feel the difference. You can also add barley if you don’t have oats.



For open pores

Take a tomato and cut it into half. Apply it straight on the areas where you have open pores. Let it dry and then wash it off after few minutes with warm water.



For pimples

Take 5 tablespoon of Fuller’s earth or multani mitti and add 2 tablespoon of neem paste and 1 tablespoon of camphor to it. Scoop out one tbs and add water to it. Wash your face with this or leave it as a mask. This will help reduce acne and pimple.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRrPym-W56A



Hair care



Suparna suggest to check if there is an internal problem that is causing dandruff. Lack of water intake inadequate diet, depression, improper hair care routines and inadequate sleep can be among the causes of hair fall and dandruff.



For dandruff

Massage your hair with pure coconut oil and then follow it up with a juice of one full lemon. Follow it up with turban therapy. Do it twice a week and will notice a difference.



For hair fall

Take 2 tablespoon of Shikakai, 2 tablespoon of Amla powder and 2 tablespoon of Ritha. Mix them all together and apply it on your hair for 45 minutes. Shampoo it off and then follow it up with a conditioner.

