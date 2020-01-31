ACTOR SHRADDHA DAS makes her own rules and sticks by them when it comes to fitness. She is not a gym junkie and diet charts do not feature in her fitness regimen. The Mumbai-based artiste, who has worked not just in mainstream Bollywood cinema, but in Tollywood and Telugu cinema as well, is also part of the fitness campaign by Tata Sky Fitness. While she is busy shooting for a Kannada film, Kotigobba 3 starring Kichcha Sudeep, Shraddha reveals more about her fitness hacks. The Great Grand Masti star talks about not stressing to fit in a dress, being disciplined in her way and more. Excerpts:

How important is fitness to you?

While I believe in staying fit, I also don’t stress over fitting into a dress. I don’t follow the regular fitness regimens that everybody practices, like going to the gym. The last I went to the gym was a decade ago. I’d rather do exercises which engage my mind. I have my own set of rules and hacks that I have picked up over the years which works perfectly for my body. Also, I practice yoga thrice a week.

Do you believe in strict dieting?

I do not follow a diet. I believe the more I stop myself from eating something, the more I will crave for it. So, I just eat everything in a limited quantity and follow proper timing. I think the timing is also a very important aspect. For example, eating half a pastry in the morning is better than eating the same in the evening. Since you are active during the day, you will be able to burn the calories. Also, a gap of two-three hours before going to bed is essential.

Is there anything that makes you cheat on your diet?

I love Bengali sweets like ras malai, rasaghulla and sondesh. I always tend to eat sweets after every meal, and I know that is a bad habit. But, I feel Indian sweets are better than the Western sweets, they are easier to digest and you can burn the calories faster. I always keep a pack of Indian sweets with me.

What are your New Year resolutions?

I have three resolutions. One, I am trying to be vegan but it has been very difficult. Especially since I’m from the ’90s generation when we were taught to have milk and bread and take sandwiches in our lunch box. The other resolution is to maintain my yoga routine since I can get a bit lazy at times. And lastly, I’d also like to do a solo trip every three months.

Any bad habit that you want to work off?

I eat salty and sour food throughout the day, which is a bad habit and is not good for my body. I am trying hard to break it.

What can people expect from the show?

I shot a few episodes on traditional yoga that will be available in Telugu along with Hindi and English on Tata Sky Fitness. For people like me, who either hate going to the gym or have hectic schedules, it’s convenient to access different forms of exercises from celebrity trainers at the comfort of your home.