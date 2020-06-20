This International Yoga Day, the Chennai Yoga Studio is organizing a virtual festival on Zoom. Called 'Yogis Unite' - the event, we are told, by founder Rohini Manohar is a labour of love and completely free of charge, given the difficult times we are currently in.

Look out for events like Om Flow + Meditation where participants can use asanas to bring mind, body, and breath into alignment, Yoga Sutras Revealed which will unravel the magic of Patanjali's sacred sutras and Yoga Nidra to rest, rest and find inner peace.

Open to all. Events at 4.30 pm, 6 pm and 7 pm, respectively. Meeting ID: 837 1572 8271