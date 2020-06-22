Given the pandemic, getting the facial or pedicure might be the last thing on anyone’s mind. However, as the days go by and the need for getting your hair cut becomes slightly necessary, you might find yourself wondering what measures the parlours and salons are taking to keep customers safe during these times of COVID 19.





“We are charging Rupees 100 extra from each client so that we can provide disposable gloves, face shields and mask. Those who have any travel history aren’t allowed,” says Akshaya Shiny, director, Page 3 Luxury Salon in Jubilee Hills when we ask her about the measures being taken. She adds that they are constantly spraying disinfectants on the equipment they use.

From face shields to UV sterilisers, the checks are rigorous

Meanwhile, Tease Dry Bar, helmed by Priyanka Parvathaneni and Spandana Gangasani, are also implementing stringent measures like requesting customers to carry their own water bottles and cooperate with the additional checks being performed at the salon. They now allow a maximum of four clients at a time and maintain a distance of six feet between each client. There’s also a thorough check of body temperature of the client is checked on their arrival, a client with a body temperature higher than 98.6 degrees is not allowed into the salon. Masks are compulsory within the salon premises at all times, and in case a client arrives without a mask, we have disposable masks available for purchase. They can also avail disposable aprons, towels, shoe covers at a nominal surcharge. Describing the rigorous checks and procedures, Priyanka tells us, “All areas touched by the client are cleaned and disinfected after service is completed and Chairs are also sprayed with disinfectant. All tools including hair brushes are cleaned thoroughly, sanitised and sterilised in the UV sterilizer. Once sterilized, they are sealed and ready to use for the next client.”

When we reached out to DePar Salon, we were told that since their salon is spread over 5,000 sq.ft, social distance becomes easy. They have three VIP rooms and three facials rooms and where they work on only one client per day in each of the rooms. That apart they spray disinfectants during the mornings to sanitise chairs, washbasins, pedicure chair, pedicure tubs, facials equipment, wax heaters and so on. The usual measures of providing shower caps for hair and face shields, masks for staff apart, they even sanitise the card machine as well.