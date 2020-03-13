Fitness is on top of the priority list for actor Shefali Jariwala. The 37-year-old who was last seen in the popular reality show Big Boss 13 informs us that during the reality show she would partake in different forms of exercises to keep herself calm in the face of the volatile situation in the house. Apart from catching up on her sleep Shefali is relived to be back to her regular fitness regimen. Here she shares the secret to her toned body and hair and skincare routines. Excerpts:

How important is fitness for you?

Being fit makes me feel healthier and it also helps in maintaining a relaxed state of mind. Diet coupled with gymming makes for a powerful recipe for good health. So for me, it’s always gym with a healthy diet.

You had said earlier that working out was a way of keeping yourself calm in Big Boss. What was the workout routine like?

Regular exercise helped me cope with the pressure in the BB house. I tried working out at least three days a week. We used to perform tasks thrice a week those were also physically strenuous but I had to keep working on my strength and endurance on non-task days. I also did pool workouts.

How did you improvise on your diet, with a limited stock of food?

Diet was difficult since we had a limited stock of food and not many could cook. So I relied on my protein powder and tried to get in as many veggies as possible for fibre.

Now that you are out of the house, what is your fitness regimen like?

I am glad that I am finally back to my fitness routine. I do spinning twice a week, and weight training and yoga thrice a week. Also, I am an active person so I am dancing all the time, I love to walk and take the stairs occasionally.

Do you have cheat days?

I have a cheat meal once a week and on that day I savour anything that my heart desires whether it is sushi or pizza or a loaded dessert.

What is your skin and hair care regimen like?

I keep my skin and hair care simple and organic. The number one reason for skin ageing is the sun and for that, I always wear sunscreen, even if I am at home. I wash my face with neem-based organic face wash and exfoliate it twice a week since I have oily skin. Also, using clay-based face packs 1-2 times a week helps. Most importantly, I make it a point to remove my makeup no matter how tired I am.

For my hair, I oil regularly with warm olive oil twice a week and use deep conditioners every week.

A homemade formula that you religiously follow for fitness or hair/skincare?

Honey is great for hair growth. I make a honey and olive oil hair mask. It really works.

With summers setting in will there be any changes in your workout schedule?

Though my workout routine remains the same throughout the year during summers I make it a point to keep myself hydrated with 3-4 litres of water every day and fruits and vegetable juices.

What can we find in your gym bag?

Workout gloves, wrist band, deodorant, headphones, water bottle, hand sanitiser, face mist and mouth wash.