With her label Ataasii, entrepreneur and sustainability enthusiast Suhani Dewra has attempted to make a case for conscious living with her recent launch — a bath and body care segment crafted from resources available in nature.

Bath salt bottle

“The idea behind this conscious store is to adopt natural elements in daily life. I would want to encourage my buyers to use what is good for the body and not just what is convenient,” she says. She used the period of lockdown to conduct kitchen experiments, learning how to manufacture handcrafted soaps and bath salts, and researching about ingredients. It was only a few days ago though that she felt the festive season would be the right time to unveil it. Her assortment of soaps, bath salts, body butter and even sore muscle balms are manufactured in the house.

Designer soaps

We suggest you try their Moringa Soap made with crushed moringa leaves, coconut oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, palm oil, castor oil. Suhani adds that this bathing bar is intensely hydrating and does not rob the skin of natural oils. Apart from soaps that she makes, she also curates various bars crafted from charcoal, papaya and so on. We like the calming quality of her bath salts with cherry-picked ingredients like Epsom, sea rock salt, baking soda and generous doses of essential oils. “Epsom Salt which is the common ingredient in bath salts has the property to wash of physical fatigue. It is also an easy way to carry out pedicure at home,” says Suhani, adding that she is soon launching energy bars and vegan chocolates.



Rs 150 onwards for the soaps.

Available online.

