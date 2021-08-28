New spa alert: Angsana Ayurveda, a holistic ayurvedic experience centre, opens in Bengaluru

If you've been spending too much time at your desk, here's a reason to take a break and detox. One of Bengaluru's luxury resorts, Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort, recently launched Angsana Ayurveda, an experience centre that offers holistic ayurvedic treatments.

Their packages are curated to include wellness activities, immunity boosting treatments and healing therapies. Expect yoga sessions, specially curated menus, hypnotic and pranayama sessions, and other Ayurvedic treatments that are tailored to your needs.

The team at Angasana is led by an in-house Ayurvedic doctor. Guests are encouraged to consult the doctor for a customised regimen that suits their body consitution. You could also use the gym at the premises to activate endorphins.

Here's a brief look at the services offered:

(Stay includes all meals)

Daily consultations with the in-house Ayurvedic physician

Ayurvedic treatments that help boost the immune system

Yoga, gym and outdoor activities

Personalised meal plan (vegetarian or non-vegetarian, depending on what's suggested by the doctor)

Dial Angsana Ayurveda for more details.