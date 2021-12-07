Hyderabad and Tollywood celebs give us a sneakpeak into their daily skincare routine

Celebrities are constantly setting beauty goals and fans are left wondering what their secret and regimen are. They wait for a chance to know about their tips and tricks to flawless, porcelain skin. Prominent personalities in Hyderabad and Tollywood celebs give us a sneak-peek into their daily beauty routine. We have found it quite inspiring!



Making the best of coconut oil



The secret behind Adah Sharma’s flawless skin is coconut oil. The actor uses it inside and out. “I swear by it. Also, make sure you sharpen your sense of humour. Joy really helps keep acne away,” she says



Love yourself & always use A sunscreen



For actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu, beauty lies skin deep. “To be very frank, it’s important to first have a positive attitude. There is no one like you and there can be no one like you. So, what you have is unique and when you embrace this, you exude light which makes you look pretty.” While she is all about self-love, Lakshmi does not hold back when it comes to constantly bettering her beauty regimen. “My beauty routine has improved over the years. Cleanse, tone and moisturise -- you cannot miss this. Washing your face at least twice a day if not three is a must. Also, use a sunscreen. In fact, you should apply a sunscreen every four-five hours,” she says, adding that this would improve the skin in a matter of days. Lakshmi is a product junky, always trying new things.



Faria Abdullah



Actor-dancer Faria Abdullah believes in keeping her skin hydrated with moisturiser. “I use baby oil to remove makeup and a hydration sleeping mask on heavy-makeup days,” she says. The secret behind Faria’s lush locks is that she oils her hair at least twice-thrice a week. “Being glamorous just needs confidence. I work on my insecurities and my body regularly. Use natural, cruelty-free and vegan products,” she says.

Intermittent fasting works like magic



Shrishti Art Gallery owner Lakshmi Nambiar starts her day with cleansing and moisturising. Also, she never sleeps with makeup on. “No matter how late I return home, I at least make sure that I wipe my face with a wet wipe. Always make sure your skin is clean. So, double cleansing and moisturising is must,” she says. Another secret is her intermittent fasting routine. “We are taught to eat three meals a day and never keep your stomach hungry. But, following an intermittent diet allows your body to be hungry, thereby increasing your vitality and reducing the signs of aging,” she says. She also says that after a certain age, one of the things we all need to include in our skin regiment is a bit of retinol. It as an active ingredient which delays aging.