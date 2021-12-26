What is the bowl method that helps manage curly tresses all about?

A blessing in disguise, a lifesaver, and a miracle are a few of the terms being used to describe the new craze in hair care—the bowl method. A recent video posted by a curly-haired influencer by the name of

@curlyzia.xo on Instagram got five million views on TikTok and set a whole population of women to try this new technique of getting frizz-free curls.

The process is quick and simple. Wash and condition your hair. Apply a curl cream of your choice. Now fill a bowl with warm water (not hot, not cold). Dip your hair in it and begin scrunching in an upward direction. Repeat four times. Dry with a microfibre towel or leave it in a cotton T-shirt for a few minutes. Let it air dry. You’ll notice smooth waves as opposed to curly clumps.

“Kérastase Curl Manifesto Refresh or the Curl Defining Cream from pH are best leave-in products for this method,” says master hairstylist Barbara Ross of Levo Spalon in Gurgaon, adding, “To get the desired result, it is important to not rush. Just following the steps is not enough. You need to do them right. My top advice would be to apply the curl cream or the conditioner throughout the length of the hair and gently twist them in your fist to drain the water. Do not rub the hair. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle.”

The convenience of the bowl method makes it popular. It evenly distributes the stay-in product and hydrates hair. For curly hair, this is a big advantage because dryness leads to tangles, unruly coils and breakage. “This technique is also great for those suffering from damaged hair,” says Ross.

Good hair days are back it seems.

The Bowl method

✥ Gives you tighter, more defined curls

✥ Tackles frizz well

✥ Is not time-consuming

✥ Can be done conveniently at home

✥ No styling tools/machines required

✥ Provides plenty of hydration

Keep in mind

✥ You may not see an immediate result. It may take a few weeks before you can see a

noticeable difference.

✥ Repeating the process of dipping your hair in water four times is important. Don’t cut it short.

✥ Good quality leave-in products are important

✥ Do not brush your hair, except wet brushing

“My top advice: Apply the product throughout the length of the hair. Twist hair to drain the water.” Barbara Ross, Master Hairstylist, Levo Spalon, Gurgaon