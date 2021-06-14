While beauty is not skin deep, we all desire to have smooth and supple skin, just like babies. And though there are a lot of products in the market which boasts of restoring your skin collagen to achieve that effect, Avon’s breakthrough Protinol is revolutionary.

Available in Avon’s NEW ANEW Skin Reset Plumping Shots, Protinol is clinically proven to restore both types of collagen found in healthy skin, helping to mimic the perfect collagen equilibrium found in baby skin. When used over seven days, these potent single-use shots maximum concentration of the patented Protinol technology, restoring seven years of collagen loss in just seven days. The result is plumper, firmer-looking skin.

Easy to apply, the transparent potion spreads easily on the skin, in seconds. A little massage of the face and neck (directions are given in the leaflet) and the skin feels hydrated to the optimum.

Snigdha Suman, Marketing Head at Avon says, “Whilst Avon has been leading the way in innovation for many years, Protinol is one of the most exciting discoveries of the decade. To find an ingredient that targets baby collagen as well as collagen 1 to restore skin plumpness is truly ground-breaking."