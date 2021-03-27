With the application of Holi colours, your skin barrier might take a beating after Holi. Some amount of pampering could go a long way in ensuring that your skin is well-hydrated and toned. Here's how you can get it ready for all the colour!

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Cream





Opt for a hydrating moisturiser like the Innisfree Green Tea Seed Cream which is formulated with Jeju Green tea and Green tea seeds. It can help with the dewy look.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Fresh Mix Serum Sheet Mask

Want to pamper your skin a bit more? Add one more step to hydrate. The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Fresh Mix Serum Sheet Mask comes infused with a high concentration of Hyaluronic Acid, claims the brand. Experts say a good way to lock in hydration is to immediately moisturise post applying a Hyaluronic Acid serum. Do read the exact instructions for the sheet mask application though.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost, Image: Neutrogena's Instagram





Another Hyaluronic acid product that can help lock in hydration and retain water is the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel.



On the day of Holi before stepping out, do make sure you moisturise and apply sunscreen without fail.

Dr Jamuna Pai







Well-known aesthetic physician Dr Jamuna Pai has some useful tips too for the readers: She says:



-Don't go for facials, waxing or threading or laser treatments or peeling before the festival of colours.



- Do ask a dermatologist about the steps you can take if you already have acne or skin allergies. They can help you deal with it better before you play Holi.

