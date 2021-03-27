Are you one of those who love the festival of Holi but dread the stage where you have to get rid of those colours? While the easiest thing would be to request your friends and family to use herbal colours but, in case, chemical-laden colours make it to the party, here's what experts in skincare suggest:

1. First, use a carrier oil (as per your skin type) to breakdown the colour using very gentle circular strokes. Then give your skin a final cleanse using a face wash. Afterwards, replenish your skin with a facemask and give it some extra care. You can also wrap a few ice cubes in a cotton or muslin cloth, and press it gently against your skin to calm and soothe skin. Do use a hydrating toner and moisturize while skin is still damp, suggests Megha Asher, COO & Co-Founder, Juicy Chemistry.

2. DIY Scrub: Make a powder by crushing together moong, turmeric, edible camphor, rose powder, rice, chandanam powder and orange peel, which not only removes unwanted colour but also removes the dead skin and softens the skin and nourishes it. Apply this 30 minutes before shower, scrub gently. Or Make a mixture of 60% coconut oil and 40% of castor oil and massage your face and body at least 20 minutes before having a bath. It helps in removing the colours on your body easily. OR take half a bowl of curd and add 2 tsp of lime juice. Apply this on the stained skin and then take a bath with lukewarm water, informs Radhika Iyer Talati, Founder of Beauty By Anahata.



3. One should stand in running water for 5-10 minutes after playing Holi, and ensure that they do not scrub or scratch aggressively. It's best to be make-up-free and let the skin rest for some time. Avoid hot water when you’re washing off the colours, otherwise, it will make the colours stick, making them even more difficult to remove. Also, avoid washing dry colours off your skin with water. It will only spread them further. Instead, try and remove as much as possible using a cloth or your dry hands. Then, have a bath with cold water, says Astha Katpitia - Head, Shankara India.



4. Dry colours are tough to come off. If these colours do not come off in the first wash, rub warm olive oil and lemon juice generously over the skin, leave for an hour and bathe again. Do not use kerosene, petrol or spirit to remove stains as this will further dry the skin. Do not rub harshly to take off the stain left behind by the colour. You will damage your skin further. The stains will eventually get lighter with every wash. For people with sensitive skin, it is best to use cleansing milk to gently take off the colour rather than using soap as the latter will further dry the skin. For the body, you can use a gentle body wash with a loofah, recommends SkinLab by Dr Jamuna Pai.



5. Post-shower, use a light yet nourishing moisturizer or body lotion as the skin tends to become dry due to excess colour and sun exposure. It will also help restore your skin's lipid balance and soothe irritated skin. Also, choose a light face oil, that works best for your skin type, on thoroughly cleansed skin to soothe and hydrate it. Kumkumadi oil can be of big help for all skin types, adds Katpitia.

6. Remember to apply a nourishing eye cream or sprinkle rose water before sleeping as your skin gets exposed to the chemical, dust and contaminated water the entire day. If you are having any irritation in your eye, place a cotton pad soaked with some more rose water over your eyes, informs Talati.

7. In case of any minor rash, apply Lacto calamine lotion to soothe the skin. Avoid sunlight in case the skin is seriously affected as it will increase the irritation. You can take an anti-allergic tablet to calm the skin irritation. If it does not settle within 24 hours, it is best to visit a dermatologist, suggests Dr Jamuna Pai.



Pro tip: Prefer a face wash or body cleanser which contains Citrus, Aloe Vera or Rose. Citrus acts as a mild bleaching agent and helps in reducing colour stains. Aloe Vera and Rose helps in moisturising your skin. You can also wipe your face, hands and feet with natural micellar water, which is often used to remove makeup as well. This ensures that the colours don’t stick between your fingers and toes, and stubborn stains on your nails. - Radhika Iyer Talati, Founder of Beauty By Anahata