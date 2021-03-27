INDULGE reached out to industry experts to know how our readers can go about their haircare post-Holi and here’s what they say (Representative picture: Instagram/Shankara India)

Holi is almost here! While the colourful festival brings everyone together as they indulge in food, music and masti, it also leaves behind everyone covered in colours, often the ones laden with chemicals. It is therefore essential to know how to get rid of these colours without harming your hair or how to give them the best aftercare. INDULGE reached out to industry experts to know how our readers can go about their haircare post-Holi and here’s what they say:

1. Make sure that you don’t rush to shampoo your hair immediately after playing the festival. Before washing your hair after Holi, make sure you brush your hair well. Combing your hair will help you get rid of dry colours, warns Astha Katpitia, Head, Shankara India.

2. Wash your hair properly with plain water and get off the colour from your hair without using any shampoo. Let the flowing water on your scalp wash away all the colour. Next, gently wash your hair with a mild protein shampoo. Use a good conditioner and leave it for 10-15 minutes and wash it off. This nourishes your hair and helps regain the softness, informs Radhika Iyer Talati, Founder of Beauty By Anahata



3. After the wash, make sure that you apply lemon juice to the hair and scalp. This will restore the essential acid-alkaline balance in your hair and scalp. Apply oil after the hair dries. This will nourish the scalp and ensure that the hair remains hydrated and does not lose its moisture, adds Katpitia.

4. Or, mix coconut milk and curd and apply it to the hair. Leave it for 45 minutes to naturally condition the hair and remove the dryness of the colours. Alternatively, you can use an organic hair scrub of neem, shikhakai, tulsi, ashwagandha and other herbs to restore natural and healthy hair, suggests Talati.

5. For post-Holi haircare, use natural hair masks once a week before washing your hair. Aloe vera gel, curd or olive oil with an egg can be used for the same. A hair spa will also help you tame dry rough and frizzy hair, concludes SkinLab by Dr. Jamuna Pai.

