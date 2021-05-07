Green tea! We’ve all tried it at least once, few of us liked it taste and the rest of us did not. But apart from the debatable delicious taste, green tea has become a very popular drink worldwide because of its immensely powerful antioxidants and health benefits. Unlike coffee or tea, green tea is not fermented but is produced by steaming fresh leaves at very high temperatures. During this steaming process green tea tends to keep important molecules intact which are called polyphenols. These polyphenols are responsible for the numerous health benefits of green tea. Polyphenols are the antioxidants that work on controlling the oxidative stress in your body; they help in reducing inflammation, protect your cells and tissues and even protect the cartilage between your bones. They also prevent cellular damage.



Green tea contains two to four percent caffeine and we all know that caffeine keeps our minds alert and along with the antioxidants, it may also work to improve the functioning of the brain, something that’s very relevant to Parkinson’s disease. Caffeine keeps us active and also stimulates our nervous system, heart and muscles by increasing the release of neurotransmitters and along with providing antioxidants, it may also help protect the heart and blood vessels.



Catechins in green tea also show strong antimicrobial activity which can protect our system from infections. The antioxidants present in green tea also helps our body protect cells from damage and enhances cell repair and recovery while also preventing cardiac disease and other related issues by lowering one’s cholesterol levels.



Green tea also protects our skin from the harmful effects of free radicals and reduces signs of ageing. It is also high in fluoride content which is important to keep our bones strong and all the polyphenols and flavonoids from green tea help in boosting our immune system.



This miracle drink also has theophyline which helps in relaxing the muscles which support the bronchial tubes and lungs, therefore improving lung health.



Out of the many health benefits of green tea, we have listed only a few to show how important this beverage is. That said, all good things too need to be consumed in moderation.



Limit yourself to two or three cups a day and watch this drink work wonders for you!

The writer is the Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. She is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.