Celebrated fitness trainer Prashant Mistry who is responsible for the awe-inspiring bodies of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sarah Jane Dias, Mandira Bedi and many more talks about the importance of deep breathing at a time when oxygen saturation is taking away hundreds of lives. He avers, “Deep breathing exercises can lessen feelings of anxiety and stress, which are common for someone who experienced severe symptoms or was admitted to a hospital.” Read to know more about exercises that can be done post-recovery. Excerpts:

Despite having trained professional at their disposal many celebs tested positive. While we understand it’s a virus, what more can we do to tackle new variant so that it harms us less physically?

Breathing exercises can strengthen the lungs and may be beneficial for reducing the impact of covid 19 - before, during, and after it strikes. The breathing exercises won’t prevent covid 19 but they may help mitigate the symptoms affecting your respiratory system. They are also helpful for alleviating stress you may be feeling in the midst of this pandemic.

Post recovery what should be the routine and diet?

During recovery, breathing exercises work to strengthen the diaphragm, a major respiratory muscle located under the lungs. And along with that take nutritious food so that body will recover fast.

When can one hit the gym or get into a regular fitness routine, post-recovery?

After one has fully recovered anyone can hit the gym but gradually increase the intensity of exercise to avoid soft tissues injury.

Breathing is an essential concern. What are the exercises one can do when mild symptoms are spotted?

Deep breathing is one of the best exercises for restore diaphragm function and increases lung capacity. The goal is to build up the ability to breathe deeply during any activity, not just while at rest.

Deep breathing exercises can also lessen feelings of anxiety and stress, which are common for someone who experienced severe symptoms or was admitted to a hospital. Sleep quality may also improve with these breathing exercises.

Can any exercise help in accelerating the deficiency of oxygen?

Your lung capacity is the total amount of air that your lungs can hold. Over time, our lung capacity and lung function typically decrease slowly as we age after our mid-20s. Fortunately, there are exercises that can help maintain and increase lung capacity, making it easier to keep your lungs healthy and get your body the oxygen it needs.

It affects mental health too. How should one tackle that?

Self-care strategies are good for your mental and physical health and can help you take charge of your life. Take care of your body and your mind and connect with others to benefit your mental health.

1) Get enough sleep

2) Participate in regular physical activity.

3) Eat healthy

4) Avoid alcohol and drugs.

5) Relax and recharge

6) Limit screen time