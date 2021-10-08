Crunch your way to health by including carrots in your daily diet  

For the last few years, most of my clients have been asking me about supplements to keep their stomach, BP and sugar levels in check. Well, if we have to look at improving our overall health by working on our daily meals, we need to start including salads in meals because raw veggies have the most benefits for the body. So today, we are going to discuss a vegetable that has most of the health benefits and can be included in our daily meals.

Carrots are a good source of several vitamins and minerals, especially biotin, beta carotene, vitamin A, K and B6. The fibre of the veggies is essential to keep your gut healthy, keep acids in control, prevent bloating, assimilate and absorb food, improve a leaky gut syndrome, prevent constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

A potpourri of vitamins

Carrots are also a rich source of antioxidants and potassium which help in keeping our heart, brain, liver and kidneys healthy. Potassium from carrots works on improving heart health because it helps relax the muscles and nerves which also keeps BP in check. The nitrates in carrots help in dilating and relaxing our arteries and veins which eventually can reduce stress from our heart and therefore improve blood flow to the heart muscle leading to controlled BP. High-fibre foods also work wonders when it comes to keeping sugar levels in check. The presence of fibre in carrots also helps in eliminating toxins from our liver and body. Glutathione is also known as a master antioxidant and helps in reducing oxidative stress from the body, plus enhances the liver. Additionally, carrots can help us produce glutathione naturally. With all these health benefits, carrots can also help in reducing DNA damage due to pollution or smoking.

One carrot, many benefits

Phytochemicals like carotenoids, bioactive and flavonoids are essential for cellular health. And studies have shown that cooking or making smoothies out of carrots releases carotenoids which get converted into vitamin A in our body. Vitamin A is beneficial for restoring and regenerating damaged collagen in our body. It is also beneficial to keep our skin, mucous membranes, immune system and vision healthy. Vitamin C from carrots also works on boosting our immune system, so let’s try and add this superfood into your daily diet to lead a healthy and happy life!