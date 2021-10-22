Here’s how black pepper can help you fight digestive issues  

Due to the pandemic, we all have started giving importance to our health and immune system a bit more than usual. And it is the same reason that we have also started searching for all the beneficial spices, superfoods, functional foods etc., which have a huge impact on our health and immunity. Most of us often talk about spices like turmeric, ginger and garlic to build immunity but today I want to discuss the benefits of black pepper. It is a less talked and discussed spice but black pepper has huge benefits on our body. It plays a very important role in digestion because it naturally helps our body to secrete digestive enzymes which enhance the digestion and absorption of food. When the digestive enzymes are not produced by our body it causes digestive issues like acidity, gas and bloating. And black pepper keeps us away from all these issues.

Health benefits

For centuries, people have used black pepper as medicine as its alkaloid component piperine helps in the absorption of curcumin from turmeric therefore it has an impact on our immune system as well. The same compound also has anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing swelling and pain from our body, and hence it acts as a natural painkiller. In addition, piperine also helps with headaches and migraines. An ideal way to consume black pepper is to soak four black peppercorns for six hours in 100 ml water, chew the soaked pepper and drink the water.

Rightly called the ‘king of spices’ black pepper is loaded with a lot of antioxidants like vitamin C, A, flavonoids, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, therefore, it really helps in controlling the symptoms related to flu. One can make a concoction of turmeric, black pepper, ginger and tulsi or just mix two small crushed black peppercorns with half teaspoon of organic unpasteurised honey and consume it once a day to treat cough-cold, sore throat and flu-related symptoms.

It is also important to note that black pepper is more active in its raw form so I suggest adding it after the food is cooked. Though cooking with it won’t take away the benefits, it is better to add it fresh because it also boosts our body’s metabolism to burn fat.