Want to burn fat? Try this newly launched workout regimen

It's already June and if you are lagging behind in achieving your fitness goals then here's a new workout regimen that you could try from anywhere. Burn, a high intensity and low impact workout, is launched by Cult.fit.

Whether you are working out at home or at the gym, Burn offers interesting workout combinations that are ideal for those looking to lose fat. Created by Rishabh Telang, fitness expert at Cult.fit, ‘Burn’ is a workout format that combines high-intensity lower-impact training with other key elements of fitness like strength, mobility, and skill-building in a balanced way. It allows people to progress over time, build strength, and ensure higher calorie burn, hence, making it ideal for beginners too.

The format was launched with all fanfare by the celeb Dandekar sisters - Anusha and Shibani - who took part in a highly energetic Burn session. The format is live on the app and at fitness centres, and anyone who is interested can try it.

But why Burn? The team behind this format says the workout helps in burning a lot of calories in a short span of time, helps build muscular strength and endurance over time, and it improves mobility. Rishabh says, “Burn offers a unique workout method which ensures our users can build strength and skill over time. This one is perfect for people even if they are just starting out!”