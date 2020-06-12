It’s quite obvious that the first thing you will be doing when you see your dad on Father’s Day is give him a tight hug and extend greetings. We tell you the second thing that you can do. Roll out a yoga mat and ask him to join for a few minutes of peaceful session that will help rejuvenate his mind and body. Nikhil Kapur, Founder Director of Atmantan Wellness Centre suggests five simple asanas that will gift him what you have always wished for him – a healthy mind and body.

Here are 5 simple Yoga asanas to practice this Father’s Day

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

It is a basic standing asana in most forms of yoga with feet together and hands at the sides of the body. The posture is entered by standing with the feet together, grounding evenly through the feet and lifting up through the crown of the head. The thighs are lifted, the waist is lifted, and the spine is elongated. Breathing is relaxed. One can try its variations with hands in position in front our your chest, behind the back and hands stretched straight upwards.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

The pose is entered from the standing position of Tadasana with variation of arms stretched straight upwards (Urdhva Hastasana). From there with the arms reaching overhead, sweep your arms down on either side of your body to come into a forward fold from your hips. Bend forward at the hips until the palms can be placed on the floor, ultimately behind the heels.

Vriksasana (Tree Pose)

Give your entire body a strength and balance test with the Tree Pose. Start by standing with your feet together, arms by your sides. Shift your weight to your right foot. Bend your left knee to the side, raising your left foot until it touches the inside of your right thigh. Press it against your thigh, keeping your lower back straight, not arched. Bend your elbows and bring your arms to your chest, palms pressed together. Hold it for 20-30 second, returning to Tadasana while exhaling, then repeat standing on the opposite leg.

Veerbhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

This pose strengthens the arms, shoulders, thighs and back muscles, all in one go. There are many variations to this. One can start with the basic. Legs wide apart by a distance of at least 3-4 feet, arms sideways to shoulder height with palms facing upwards and breathing out, bend one side knee. To give it a little twist one can try partner extended side angle pose as well.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

In Utkatasana, the knees are hip-width apart, the knees are bent, the hips are back, the chest is forward, and the arms are above the head, in line with the ears. To practice partner chair pose stand tall in Mountain Pose with your feet hip-width apart while facing each other. Reach out and grab your partner’s hands in front of you. Bend your knees and keep a straight spine. Sit down into an imaginary chair and lean back, relying on the support of your partner’s grasp. Sit as deeply as feels comfortable for both partners. Come out of the pose at the