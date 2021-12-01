Stretch, don’t slouch

Our spine is formed by bones called vertebrae, which are lined in a column resembling a cylinder. Kyphosis is evident when these bones transform into a wedge shape. A hunchback is often seen in elderly women, known as a dowager’s hump, but can develop in anyone of any age. There are certain cases of infants and youth with hunchbacks. While sitting, standing, and even at rest one may develop a hunchback. Elders diagnosed with osteoporosis face increased risk, as it may lead to fractures of the vertebrae. You might not pay much attention to your posture, but it can make a big difference. Posture is the way your body is positioned when you are standing, sitting or lying down. Correct posture puts the least amount of strain on your muscles and joints.

In this Internet-driven world, it is easier than ever to find yourself slouched for endless hours. When your body is not positioned correctly while working, your muscles, joints, and ligaments suffer. Poor posture can even lead to breathing issues and fatigue. If your body gets used to being hunched over for an hour, it can be easy to continue that same posture, even when you are not in front of a screen. To kick off your slouching habit, N Elumalai, PhD Scholar in Yoga Science at Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education & Research, recommends yoga exercises to improve your overall posture.

DHANURASANA (BOW POSE)

STEPS

Lie flat on your stomach, hands alongside the torso, palms facing up, and feet hip-width apart.

Inhale deeply, gently lift your heels away from your buttocks, fold your knees, and hold your ankles.

Keep your gaze straight. Breathing might be difficult with the belly pressed against the floor. Breathe more into the back of your torso, and be sure not to stop breathing.

Concentrate on steady breathing and hold the pose. Your body should be as taut as a bow.

If comfortable, breathe long and deep, and stay in this pose for 20-30 seconds.

Exhale, release the pose and lie quietly for a few breaths.

Repeat it a few more times.

BENEFITS

Increases spinal flexibility.

Strengthens spine extensors and neck muscles.

Opens your shoulders, relieves tight shoulders, tones core and builds strength.

Strengthens leg muscles, biceps and triceps.

Aids in obesity, rheumatism, and gastrointestinal problems.

Cures constipation and improves blood circulation.

Improves the function of the liver, pancreas, small and big intestines.

USTRASANA (CAMEL POSE)

STEPS

Kneel and place your hands on the hips. Knees should be in line with the shoulders and the soles should face the ceiling.

As you inhale, draw in your tall-bone towards the pubis as if being pulled from the navel.

Arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight.

Don’t strain your neck. Stay here for a couple of breaths.

Breathe out and slowly come back to the initial pose.

Withdraw your hands and bring them back to your hips as you straighten up. Relax and take deep breaths.

Beginners may place a cushion under the knees to ease the way into the pose.

BENEFITS

Stretches anterior muscles.

Improves flexibility of the spine and strengthens it.

Helps improve digestion.

Relaxes the lower back.

Best initial practice for back bending.

Aids in relieving cervical spondylitis.

Helps reduce abdominal fat.

Useful for thyroid and parathyroid.

Helps with relief in menstrual problems.

PURVOTTANASANA (UPWARD PLANK POSE)

STEPS

Sit and extend your legs in the front; keep your feet together and spine straight (Dandasana).

Keep both the hands at a little distance behind the hips and about one foot apart.

Place your palms on the floor, and keep your fingers in the opposite direction of your head.

Keep the arms straight and lean backward.

Support the bodyweight with your hands.

When you raise the hips above the floor, put your body weight on your hands.

Slowly, straighten both the legs and keep the toes fully on the floor.

Now, lift your hips as high as you can and chest too.

If you are unable to keep your feet completely on the floor, then the ankles can also be rested.

Heels should be pressed firmly.

Hold the final pose till you feel comfortable.

Now, release it and come back to the original position.

BENEFITS

Your lungs completely expand with a good amount of oxygen and closed holes of lungs are opened.

Provides relief from asthma.

Pressure on the feet and hand muscles help to strengthen them. Makes the wrists, arms, shoulders, back, and spine strong.

Reduces pain in the lower parts of your body, such as feet, thighs and ankles.

Improves focus and calms the mind.

Relieves stress and increases concentration in children.

Reduces abdominal fat, belly, and waist thinning.

Helps increase your height.

Tones the pelvic organs.

VRIKSHASANA (TREE POSE)

STEPS

Stand straight; place the feet together, keep knees straight, and arms on the side.

Without twisting the left knee, lift the right foot and hold the ankle with your right hand.

Now, bend the right leg at the knee. Using both hands, put the right heel on the left thigh; toes pointing downwards.

Right heel has to press within the thigh. Try to balance on the left leg.

Join palms and place them to the midsection of your chest, fingers pointing upwards in Namaskar pose.

Breathe in and lift your hands over your head.

Stretch and stand straight. Try to keep your body in balance.

Keep a straight gaze and ensure the posture-breathing is held as long as possible.

Breathe out and bring your hands down to the chest.

Come back to the initial position.

Repeat the pose with the other leg.

Do 3-4 rounds as per convenience.

BENEFITS

Strengthens the spine, knees, tendons and ligaments of the feet.

It tones the leg muscles; ensures flexible hip joints.

Strengthens the inner ears, eyes and shoulders.

Beneficial in sciatica and useful in flat feet problems.

Calms the mind and makes your body sturdy as well as flexible.

Boosts concentration and mental faculties.

UTKATASANA (CHAIR POSE)

STEPS

Stand in Tadasana. Keep your feet close and hands straight.

Inhale, raise your hands above your head and join them together.

Slowly, bend your knees and bring your hips down parallel to the floor.Keep your neck and spine straight.

In this posture, imagine that you are sitting on a chair. Keep your mind calm and be comfortable.

Hold this asana for a minute or according to your ability. Come out of the posture. Repeat it 4-5 times.

BENEFITS

Increases ankle mobility.

Strengthens your abdominal muscles.

Exercises your spine, chest muscles and hips.

Balances your body and strengthens lower back.

Improves focus and confidence; boosts your immune system.

Stimulates the heart and your diaphragm.

Strengthens and mobilises your legs, feet and ankles.