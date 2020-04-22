KFC India on Wednesday announced that it has pledged to donate at least 1 Million meals to help communities in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These meals will be provided to migrant workers and daily wage earners struggling to earn a livelihood and afford meals during the extended lockdown. Supported by the Yum! Foundation, KFC India will be funding these meals.

“Giving back is one of KFC’s core values. As a nation, we are all working collectively to flatten the Covid-19 curve; at the same time there are many in our communities who are adversely impacted because of the ongoing lockdown. They are grappling with limited or no access to essential items, including food, for their families. As individuals & corporates, we have an opportunity to make a positive difference to their lives and provide access to nutritious food. We are all together in this fight against Covid-19 and I have faith that we will come through stronger and better”, said Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India.

KFC has partnered with ResponseNet to work with impacted communities in need across Delhi, Assam, Bangalore, Mumbai, Jharkhand and other states. ResponseNet will be disseminating kits of essential food and necessity items as rice, flour, pulses, cooking oil, spices, etc. in the identified regions. With growing uncertainty around the situation of Covid-19, these kits provide interim relief to the families.